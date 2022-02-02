PM Modi meets oppn, jokes with TMC MP, asks after Farooq Abdullah | Oneindia News

In a rare gesture, PM Modi on Tuesday walked over to the opposition side in Parliament after the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 and greeted leaders, sharing a banter with TMC MP Sougata Royand asking after NC chief Farooq Abdullah's health.

