Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty turns a year older today.
The actress ringed in her birthday at her sister Shilpa's place with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.
#biggboss15winner #tejasswiprakash #pratiksehajpal #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat
Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty turns a year older today.
The actress ringed in her birthday at her sister Shilpa's place with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.
#biggboss15winner #tejasswiprakash #pratiksehajpal #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat
Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty kicked off her birthday celebrations with boyfriend and actor Raqesh Bapat. The Mohabbatein..