Punjab Congress wants people to decide its CM face | Charanjot Channi or Navjot Sidhu |Oneindia News
Punjab Congress wants people to decide its CM face | Charanjot Channi or Navjot Sidhu |Oneindia News

According to reports, the Congress high command is currently seeking the opinion of the citizens to decide its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

#PunjabCongress #PunjabCMFace #AAP