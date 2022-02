Wendy Katzen Party Perfect | Wedding Planner in Washington, DC

Wendy Katzen Party Perfect is here to help you plan your perfect day.

As a professional wedding planner in Washington DC.

We’ve helped hundreds of couples create their dream weddings with ease and care, but most importantly without the stress.

We can take care of everything from start to finish so that you don’t have to worry about anything on your special day – just enjoy it!