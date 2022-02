Labour brands Levelling Up White Paper as 'smoke and mirrors'

Labour's Lisa Nandy says the Levelling Up White Paper is full of "rehashed announcements" and claims some are "so old, they were originally announced by Gordon Brown".

The shadow levelling up secretary also criticises the government for not concentrating on the cost of living crisis experienced across the country and not "coming clean" over Downing Street parties.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn