I Spent Years Hiding My Lymphedema Legs - Not Anymore | BORN DIFFERENT

A LIFE coach who suffers with Lymphedema has opened up about finding confidence in herself after years spent trying to cover her body in public.

Evelyn Wilson’s condition causes a build-up of fluid in soft body tissues, and has particularly affected her legs and arms. The entrepreneur and life coach is on a weight loss journey and has already lost 71 pounds, but due to Lymphedema her legs will always remain swollen.

Evelyn said: “I can continue to lose as much weight as I want to but these legs aren’t going anywhere.

But instead of trying to cover up, I accentuate what I like about myself.

I’m a human, this is me, this is who I am.

Why would I cover it up because somebody else doesn’t like it?“ Evelyn’s outlook wasn’t always so positive, having spent her childhood and teenage years feeling very self-conscious.

“Growing up with swelling in my legs was uncomfortable to say the least,” she said.

“I would try to hide my legs and cover up.” At her heaviest, Evelyn was 455 pounds and would have to wear compression stockings on her legs to deal with the swelling, which made walking very painful.

But since embarking on her weight loss journey in 2021, she has dropped 71 pounds and hasn’t needed to use the stockings.

She’s also developed a new sense of self-confidence, and regularly shares inspirational videos on her social media where she makes a point of showing off her body.

She said: “I feel good about it.

It’s something that has pushed me into a purpose that I didn’t even know was my own.”