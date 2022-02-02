AM Top Stories 2.2.22

- Biden may speak with Putin again shortly - Ambushed #NYPD officer to be laid to rest - #FortMyers police excessive force trial - New #LeeSchools superintendent announced
Ukraine Tensions, COVID-19, Spotify & Joe Rogan, January 6 Investigation, Supreme Court, Midterms/Trump & the GOP,..
- More meetings with #Russia - #Pfizer asks for OK on vaccinating under-5's - #Naples teen charged for social media threat..