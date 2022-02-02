‘It's a beautiful love story’: Jennifer Lopez reveals what it’s like to have a ‘second chance’ at Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lope feels "lucky and proud" to be back in a relationship with Ben Affleck, but admits that being older has changed how they handle their relationship publicly this time round.
Jennifer Lope feels "lucky and proud" to be back in a relationship with Ben Affleck, but admits that being older has changed how they handle their relationship publicly this time round.
Jennifer Lopez Says , She and Ben Affleck
Are 'So Lucky' .
'Page Six' reports Jennifer Lopez says
a second chance..
The singing sensation gushed all about her second chance at romance with Ben Affleck.