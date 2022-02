Gene Mueller reflects on four decades of Milwaukee radio, ahead of retirement

Later this month, a voice that has long been a staple on the Milwaukee airwaves will sign off for the last time.

Gene Mueller announced in summer he’s retiring.

With his final broadcast approaching, the host of Wisconsin’s Morning News on Newsradio WTMJ is not overly nostalgic, and admits he’s thought little about retirement beyond the logistics.

He is, however, looking back with gratitude on his decades-long career in Milwaukee.