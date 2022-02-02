From Viking Queen To Kardashian Glam | TRANSFORMED

WHAT happens when you transform a Norwegian modern-day Viking into a Kardashian-inspired bombshell?

Sòl Geirsdottir, aka ‘The Viking Queen’, has been obsessed with ancient history since birth, believing she is reincarnated from the Viking era.

Sòl’s life is completely influenced by the traditional aesthetics and culture.

She told Truly: “This style is involved in everything I do, it’s the way I am.” She even makes her own historical clothing for herself and her partner, Varg.

The pair of them are also in a folk band called ‘Vǫluspá’, where they create traditional, Viking music.

For Sòl, living as the Viking Queen is not just about aesthetics but a way of life, so when faced with a glitzy makeover, she truly does not know what to expect.

“I don’t think my partner will recognise me when he sees me dressed like this!” She says.

“It’s exciting but terrifying, in a fun way.” Varg, who describes his partner as “a beautiful person with a reincarnated soul”, is in for a big but happy surprise when he sees Sòl.

“She looks amazing, very sexy,” he admits.

Although her partner appears to be a fan of the new look, Sòl says the experience has only made her feel more comfortable in her usual Viking attire, however, it’s given her courage to try “new and crazy things like this” once in a while.