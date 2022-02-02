Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw Starmer Savile ‘slur’

Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

At Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader accuses Mr Johnson of "parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points".

The prime minister responds with "I don't want to make heavy weather of this but I am informed that in 2013 he apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch.

That was the right thing to do." Report by Blairm.

