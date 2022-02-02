DENMARK DECLARES 🦠 NO LONGER A ‘CRITICAL THREAT’ TO SOCIETY

Just like with Florida and New York supplying us with a comparison between the 🦠protocols implemented and their resulting data differences; now we will have the opportunity to see the comparison on an international scale between countries.

So many prominent global leaders chose which experts they were going to allow a voice and which ones were to be silenced.

This shows that science was never a priority.

And if science wasn't the priority in a novel global pandemic, then what was?

Truth always floats to the top and time has and will continue to reveal who was on the right side of this war on common sense.