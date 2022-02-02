The Great Wall of China seen from the Olympic bubble

Due to ongoing heath restrictions, attendees of Beijing 2022 are unable to leave their ‘Olympic Bubble’ and sightsee in a traditional manner so have resorted to exploring from inside a hire car.
Due to ongoing heath restrictions, attendees of Beijing 2022 are unable to leave their ‘Olympic Bubble’ and sightsee in a traditional manner so have resorted to exploring from inside a hire car.
If you were a Winter Olympic athlete, delegate or media, this is as close as you’ll ever get to visit the wall of China if..