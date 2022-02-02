Say My Name(Cover) - Based4Life - Sick Puppies Version - Demo - 11.28.21

This is a demo cover of “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child but based on the version by the Sick Puppies from 2010 that incorporates Green Day’s “Brain Stew” music.

There is a fun little throwback to “pants on the ground” based on a blooper American Idol reel that really captured the essence of the establishment music scene in the mid to late 2000’s.

Sick Puppies were one of my favorite bands before Shim was booted from the band.

Shim is a truly anti-establishment rocker and his lyrics are amazing.

This is one of my favorite covers of all time and I think it's one of the best pop to metal transitions.

Let me know what you think in the comments and if you want more rare, unusual cover songs!