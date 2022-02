Priyanka Gandhi slammed Nirmala Sitharaman over ‘typical UP type’ remark | OneIndia News

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter on Tuesday to hit out at Nirmala Sitharaman after she described a remark made by Rahul Gandhi as "UP type" during a press briefing after the presentation of the Union Budget 2022 on February 1.

