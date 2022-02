How to Prepare a Winter Campsite on Snow (4k UHD)

How to Prepare a Winter Campsite on Snow can be a real challenge if you don’t do it right.

You will get punishment at 2am in the morning when you don’t spend enough time taking care of these issues I discuss winter campsite preparation.

It’s really tough to spend even more energy fixing your camp after a long day but it’s totally worth it.

I talk about why setting up your tent site well can make all the difference.