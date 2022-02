Live From America 2.2.22 @11am NUMBERS & FACTS FOR AMMO!!

Tow truck companies are standing with the Truckers - Canadian politician turns the tables on Trudeau - Job numbers are worse than most expected - Millions quit their jobs in December - WI election commission enacts new rules to cheat - Whoopie gets a slap on the hand - NY AG Letitia James lets Cuomo off with no charges - Manchin says BBB is "Dead"