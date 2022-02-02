Ep 5 - Woke Candy and Air Force Garbagemen

This episode deal with some of my own personal family struggles, between the loss of my nephew and the big international topic for the day that hits home.

We introduce changes on the progressive woke side of candy and how to combat those of interest.

Finally, the Air Force is at it again making something for nothing while the jokes are free.

The Air Force has developed an MCU, Maintenance Duty Uniform, in a ‘janitor grey’ color to be worn on and off base.

The problem is no one wants to stay in coveralls after the dirty job is complete.

Once again, the Air Force has overshot the target on this year long uniform update because the people in charge are the good idea fairies.