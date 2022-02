Senior Tory calls for PM to call a ‘vote of confidence in himself’

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “cut to the chase” and “call a vote of confidence in himself”.

The chair of the Defence Select Committee, who sent a letter to the 1922 Committee earlier, says “we continue, every MP, having to justify what’s actually happened and that has become increasingly difficult”.

Report by Blairm.

