Denver Is Ending Mask, or Proof of Vaccine Requirement.

Fox News reports the city of Denver has decided to end its mask mandates and proof of vaccine requirements.

Health officials in Colorado advised lawmakers to allow COVID-19 safety measures to expire.

They say the Omicron variant has "run out of fuel within our community." .

According to Fox News, the residents of Denver have attained a vaccination rate of 78%.

Following extensive discussions with our regional partners as well as current health advice and the downward trajectory of cases, positivity, and hospitalizations, , Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, via statement.

... Denver will not be extending our public health order.

Though the residents of Denver will soon be free to enter the city's businesses without a mask or a vaccine, .

Mask requirements at schools and childcare facilities must "remain in place for the time being.".

We simply feel it’s important to keep our schools open and our children in class.

...We want to make sure they are able to do so as safely as possible.

