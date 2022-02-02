‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Is Suspended by ABC News

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg , Is Suspended by ABC News.

Goldberg recently drew criticism for saying the Holocaust was "not about race" on 'The View.'.

After causing an uproar, she apologized both on Twitter and on 'The View' the next day.

I said the Holocaust wasn't about race and was instead about man's inhumanity to man.

, Whoopi Goldberg, via 'The View'.

But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race, Whoopi Goldberg, via 'The View'.

I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected.

I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that, Whoopi Goldberg, via 'The View'.

But her apology was seemingly not enough, as ABC News has suspended the talk show host for two weeks.

While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments, Kim Godwin, ABC News president, via statement.

The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities, Kim Godwin, ABC News president, via statement