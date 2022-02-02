The world is watching a deliberate plan to destroy America

Nayib Bukele, politician and businessman from El Salvador, asked a question on Twitter recently that many more around the world likely are wondering too: ‘Is there a deliberate plan to destroy the United States from within?

Why are they letting their beautiful cities rot?’ He’s right, Glenn says, that the only way to ruin America is from within.

The far-left is underway with its plan to do so now, and the world is watching it happen.

But there IS a way to stop our nation’s fall: We must remember and hold on to the American spirit that made us great once before.

And if we remember THAT, Glenn says, everything else can be fixed…