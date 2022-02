The Mission

In this week’s sermon, Fr.

Gresser begins with a story from February 3, 1943.

How does this story almost 80 years ago and the story from our Old Testament reading, Jeremiah 1:4-10, have to do with us today?

Listen to Fr.

Gresser as he uses these stories to illustrate that we all have been given a mission.

What do you think God is calling you to do?