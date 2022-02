Car Trailer Part 2 & The Wife Gets A New Vehicle

We finish up putting the deck boards back on the trailer.

I discuss why we purchased the trailer new and some future plans for it, including adding a removable 13,000 pound winch.

We also talk about the new to us 2004 Lincoln Navigator we purchased from my parents.

This is replacing our 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV, we are loosing cargo room but gaining much more passenger space and comfort.