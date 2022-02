BREAKING: Biden Surges Troops to Ukraine | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 02.02.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with coverage of the breaking news that Joe Biden is set to surge 3,000 troops to bolster Ukrainian defenses against a Russian Invasion.

All the while, he's actively weakening our military by firing any soldier who refuses to get vaccinated.

All of this comes on the edge of our national debt topping 30 TRILLION dollars and a bombshell document dump from Axios detailing the Biden Regimes Afghanistan Incompetence.