Groundhogs Have Dueling Predictions About When Spring Will Get Here

Once a year, Americans ask groundhogs to predict the end of winter, and this year, two of the furry forecasters had differing predictions.

NPR reports that Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil failed to see his shadow, which would mean six more weeks of winter.

However, Staten Island Chuck, otherwise known as Charles G.

Hogg, saw his shadow, which would mean an early spring.

Last year, the two forecasting rodents had the same differing predictions.

The result, was an unseasonably cold February and a warmer March, .

... which means that, in a way, both groundhogs were right.

Despite this, NPR reports that as a species, groundhogs are not the most reliable meteorologists, according to recent research.

Last summer, a study looked at 530 different groundhog predictions across 33 locations.

The study found that groundhogs were right exactly 50% of the time.

Using a novel phenological indicator of spring, this study determined, without a shadow of a doubt, that groundhog prognosticating abilities for the arrival of spring are no better than chance, Researchers, American Meteorological Society publication, via NPR.

Some standouts from the study include:.

Connecticut's Essex Ed and New Jersey's Stonewall Jackson were accurate with their predictions over 70% of the time.

However, Ohio's Buckeye Chuck and New York's Dunkirk Dave ended up being wrong more than 70% of the time.

