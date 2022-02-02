Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert

Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported
