Flowers arrive a month early in UK: study

Rising temperatures are causing plants in the United Kingdom to flower almost a month earlier than they did over more than two centuries to the mid-1980s, potentially posing risks to wildlife, scientists said on Wednesday.
Olivia Chan reports.
Rising temperatures are causing plants in the United Kingdom to flower almost a month earlier than they did over more than two centuries to the mid-1980s, potentially posing risks to wildlife, scientists said on Wednesday.
Olivia Chan reports.
Herbs are among the plants quickly adapting to warmer temperatures by releasing flowers a month earlier. However, early blooms in..
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- If flowers continue to appear earlier as the planet warms, there are risks for farming and..