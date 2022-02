Virginia Giuffre's Legal Team To DEPOSE Prince Andrew's FORMER ASSISANT??

Giuffre was a victim of Jeffery Epstein and his sex trafficking operations, as well as a victim to many other high status individuals.

Prince Andrew's former assistant, Robert Ashton Olney or "Duke of York", was accused of sexually molesting Giuffre multiple times, by Giuffre.

Her attorney has sent a formal letter to have the former assistant deposed from his position.