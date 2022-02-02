Michael Gove sets out ‘levelling up’ plans to reshape the UK

Michael Gove sets out his plans to reshape the British economy and society under the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda which he claims is like “turbo-charging every part of the UK”.

Setting out the contents of a much-anticipated White Paper, the levelling up secretary tells MPs "it shifts power and opportunity towards the North and Midlands, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland”.

Report by Blairm.

