Washington Picks Commanders , As New NFL Team Name.

The team made the announcement on Feb.

2 after two years as the Washington Football Team.

As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital, Washington Commanders, vis statement.

As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us, Washington Commanders, vis statement.

We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington.

Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington, Washington Commanders, vis statement.

The Commanders also unveiled new uniforms and their logo.

Washington's search for a new name started in July 2020 because their previous name was considered by many to be racist toward Native Americans.

Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director of the nonprofit organization IllumiNative, commended the "momentous moment," but also said, "the NFL is not done.".

The [Kansas City] Chiefs have to step up and follow the lead and be on the right side of history.

Washington has shown these rebrandings can be successful.

This is a good thing.

All eyes turn to the Chiefs, Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director of the nonprofit organization IllumiNative, via statement