Truckers Take Ottawa, Inspiring Other Protests Around Canada | Trudeau Hides & Singh Cries Racism

Obvious subversions aside, the Freedom Convoy descended upon Ottawa on Saturday morning and hasn't let up since setting up camp.

Thousands strong and support only growing as the public sentiment on Mandates and restrictions in Canada continue to shift to coincide with the Truckers.

Most elected Conservatives are keeping their mouths shut on the topic, to their detriment, but Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan is heeding the call to return freedom; while his compatriots stand slack-jawed across the nation.