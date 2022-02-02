The GOOD! A look at the best of War Thunder, When the game does it right!

After that mess that was my last American 4.7 match I went to 7.7 German to use a booster and for a change of pace.

Up here you need to take it slower, the Maus sure is slower.

I got that example of a FUN match, challenging, fair, balanced and realistic.

What this game can shine at better than 3 others combined!

Games like this are not that rare, but there could be more of them, And I have had even better, where I was the tanker who made the winning plays and held the cap or made the cap.

Notice also: Fewer planes - that also makes it more realistic and fair.