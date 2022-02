10 MIN Intermediate Arm Workout - Toned shoulders, triceps, and back / No Equipment | Selah Myers

In this 10 min no-equipment arm workout, we will use our bodyweight to target our shoulders, triceps, back, and chest muscles.

We do each move for 30 seconds each with no break in between.

For those of you that want an additional challenge, you can hold onto a pair of dumbbells (make sure it is very light though because we are holding our arms up for nearly 4 minutes at the beginning of the workout) or you can do all the pushups on your feet instead of your knees!

You got this!