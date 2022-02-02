Jeff Zucker Is Leaving CNN After Disclosing Relationship With Fellow Executive

'The New York Times' reports Jeff Zucker has resigned from his post as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division.

The media executive's nine-year tenure has come to an abrupt close.

Zucker reportedly failed to disclose an ongoing romantic relationship with another CNN executive.

As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, , Jeff Zucker, former president of CNN, via 'The New York Times'.

... someone I have worked with for more than 20 years.

I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years.

I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t.

I was wrong.

As a result, I am resigning today.

According to 'The New York Times,' Zucker has been in a relationship with Allison Gollust, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN.

In a statement, Gollust said she has no plans to leave CNN.

Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years.

Recently, our relationship changed during COVID.

I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.

, Allison Gollust, executive vice president of CNN, via 'The New York Times'