Sony Slashes PS5 Sales Projections Due to Global Chip Shortage

Sony Slashes , PS5 Sales Projections, Due to Global Chip Shortage.

Sony Slashes , PS5 Sales Projections, Due to Global Chip Shortage.

Kotaku reports it will still be difficult for consumers to get their hands on a PlayStation 5.

Sony recently revealed its quarterly financial earnings, and while its gaming division saw a profit increase.

It also lowered its PS5 sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 from 14.8 million units to 11.5 million units.

PS5 production remains hampered by the ongoing chip shortage caused by the pandemic.

Put plainly, Sony can't keep up with the demand for the consoles.

But the company continues to build up its inventory as much as possible.

Nintendo and Xbox have also felt the impact of chip shortages, as well as shipping issues.

Nintendo and Xbox have also felt the impact of chip shortages, as well as shipping issues.

When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kinds of pinch points in that process, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, via statement.

Kotaku reports that Intel previously said chip shortages could continue into 2023