Dr. Peter Hotez – Nobel Peace Prize Nominee for COVID-19 Vaccine Research – LIVE on Ask Dr. Drew

Dr. Peter Hotez, is co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Peter J.

Hotez, MD, PhD and his partner Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi were recently nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for their work to develop a low-cost COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Hotez is involved in the development of CORBEVAX, which has been dubbed “the world’s vaccine.” It uses traditional recombinant protein based technology that will enable its production at large scales, making it widely accessible to inoculate the global population.