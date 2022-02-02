Brian Flores Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against NFL for Alleged Racial Discrimination

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores files class-action lawsuit citing racism and lack of integrity in hiring processes.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores files class-action lawsuit citing racism and lack of integrity in hiring processes.
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a discrimination class-action lawsuit on Tuesday, suing three teams, including the..
Brian Flores cited a “sham” interview with the Giants in a class action lawsuit against the NFL alleging discrimination against..
Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three of its..