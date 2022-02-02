Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Are 'So Lucky'

'Page Six' reports Jennifer Lopez says a second chance with Ben Affleck has made her feel "so lucky and proud.".

In a recent 'People' cover story, the music and film star was candid about her do-over with Affleck, calling it a blessing.

It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.

Lopez says she and Affleck learned from the mistakes of their first attempt at love.

She says it has made their bond stronger.

We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience.

We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.

After splitting with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez says she will do everything in her power to protect her "happy and loving" relationship with Affleck.

Lopez says Bennifer 2.0 is a beautiful new chapter.

It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago, Jennifer Lopez, via 'People'