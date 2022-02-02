Florida abortion ban gets first win

The fledgling law is moving forward with few changes.
Florida House Passes 15-Week Abortion Ban
Veuer
As the Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of such laws, states continue passing them. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani talks about the effort to resist a new Republican bill designed to make abortion access more..