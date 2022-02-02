Drug Distributors Charged in Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Drug Distributors Charged in , Death of Actor Michael K.

Williams. Drug Distributors Charged in , Death of Actor Michael K.

Williams. AP reports four men have been arrested for the overdose death of beloved actor Michael K.

Williams. Believed to be members of a drug distribution crew, the men face charges of selling Williams the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in his untimely death.

Michael K.

Williams rose to prominence as Omar Little on the award-winning television series, 'The Wire.'.

The actor was found unresponsive in his apartment by his family members on September 6, 2021.

The actor was found unresponsive in his apartment by his family members on September 6, 2021.

Soon after, New York City's medical examiner ruled that he had died due to acute drug intoxication.

At the time, Williams' death was considered an accident.

.

That is until the deadly drug, fentanyl, was found in his system.

Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished.

They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.

, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, via AP.

Officials say the four accused men operated in broad daylight in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after becoming aware of Williams' overdose.

Officials say the four accused men operated in broad daylight in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after becoming aware of Williams' overdose.

Michael K.

Williams was 54 years old