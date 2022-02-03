Taking a walk in the park

Me and my dog waking the trails at conference house park S.I. NY.
A walk above clouds
Rumble
The view from cliff in Glenariff Forest Park in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The visibility is poor due to weather conditions...
Me and my dog waking the trails at conference house park S.I. NY.
The view from cliff in Glenariff Forest Park in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The visibility is poor due to weather conditions...
#chrisandola #beautiful #walk #stairs #Sun #Nature #follow the #girl #Park #love #hiking #adventure #exploring! #impressive #steps..