After Youv'e Recieved Jesus Know What

You gave your life to Jesus, what's the next step?

You have become a child of God and now you need to be taught how to live as a child of God.

The word of God shows us how to live as a child of God, learning God's word and applying it to our lives is the only way to walk in divine life with the Lord almighty!

