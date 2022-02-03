📖🕯 Holy Bible - 1 Samuel 17 with Matthew Henry Commentary at the end.

📖 This chapter is about: Goliath's challenge, David comes to the camp, David undertakes to fight Goliath, and goes to meet him, He kills Goliath.
📖 This chapter is about: Goliath's challenge, David comes to the camp, David undertakes to fight Goliath, and goes to meet him, He kills Goliath.
📖 This chapter is about: David at Adullam, Many resort to him, Saul destroys the priests of Nob, Abiathar escapes to David.
📖 This chapter is about: The invasion of the Philistines, Saul sacrifices, He is reproved by Samuel, The policy of the..