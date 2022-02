Let sleeping dog life

He is an athlete, or thinks he is, when we take him to the park.

His speciality is the discus (known as the Frisbee to us).

It doesn’t seem to matter what angle you throw it to him.

He will contort his body in all manner of impossible ways just to jump up and pluck it out of the air.

My own opinion is that we should have a doggie Olympics to celebrate these wonderful specimens of the animal world.