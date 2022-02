STARBUCKS WILL RAISE PRICES ... SO WHO REALLY CARES?

These woke jokes deserve to go down the tubes.

Let's see if their newly planned price increases don't do them a little well deserved harm.

Starbucks has long been the home of the woke and a centre for Anti-Christian, Anti-God, Anti-Police, and Anti-American activities.

Inflation may well do us all a favour and help to tilt the scales of economic fortune against these pigs.