Covid-19 Update: India registered 1.72 Lakh fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

In the last 24 hours, 1,72,433 fresh cases were reported in India, which is 6.8 percent higher than what was reported on Wednesday.

1,008 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

