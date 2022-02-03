Cute Gibbons Playing & Climbing

A gibbon is any of approximately 20 species of small apes found in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia.

Gibbons, like the great apes (gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees, and bonobos), have a humanlike build and no tail, but gibbons seem to lack higher cognitive abilities and self-awareness.

They also differ from great apes in having longer arms, dense hair, and a throat sac used for amplifying sound.

Gibbon voices are loud, are musical in tone, and carry over long distances.

The most characteristic vocalization is the “great call,” usually a duet in which the female leads and the male joins in with less-complex notes, used as a territorial marker by both sexes