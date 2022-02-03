Episode 24: We're All A Little Canadian Right Now

During tonight's episode Amber and Joe discuss Canada!

We all feel like we're a little Canadian right now.

We play a Bill Maher clip highlighting his honest takes on Covid, and discuss other life-long liberals who seem to be moving more towards the political center.

We play a clip from Trump's recent rally in Texas, and ponder whether a Trump run in 2024 will scare the newly centered liberals back into their previous far left positions.

And we end the show talking about Joe Rogan and the continuous calls for Spotify to censor him.