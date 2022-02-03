The Bad Daddy on Censorship, Canadian Truckers, Interest Rates, and Gold/Bitcoin

Phil Denniston is the CEO of Bad Daddy Publishing.

Bad Daddy publishes educational children's books that focus on financial education.

He's a good friend of the podcast and he dropped in for his fourth appearance on the Trend is Your Friend.

In this episode, we get Phil's take on the push to censor Joe Rogan's recent podcast episodes about COVID, the Canadian trucker convoy and Trudeau's response, Jerome Powell's ability to raise interest rates, and the place for gold and bitcoin in an investment portfolio.