The Bad Daddy on Censorship, Canadian Truckers, Interest Rates, and Gold/Bitcoin
The Bad Daddy on Censorship, Canadian Truckers, Interest Rates, and Gold/Bitcoin

Phil Denniston is the CEO of Bad Daddy Publishing.

Bad Daddy publishes educational children&apos;s books that focus on financial education.

He&apos;s a good friend of the podcast and he dropped in for his fourth appearance on the Trend is Your Friend.

In this episode, we get Phil&apos;s take on the push to censor Joe Rogan&apos;s recent podcast episodes about COVID, the Canadian trucker convoy and Trudeau&apos;s response, Jerome Powell&apos;s ability to raise interest rates, and the place for gold and bitcoin in an investment portfolio.